King Charles confronted with 'you are not my King' protest at parliament

King Charles was reportedly left "taken aback" when a protester shouted, "you are not my King," during his speech to the Australian Parliament, according to royal commentator Ingrid Steward.

The incident occurred amidst ongoing protests during his tour of Australia, but it took a dramatic turn during his address at the parliament on Monday.

Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe, known for her outspoken anti-colonial stance, interrupted the monarch with her slogans.

Steward noted Thorpe’s prominence as the first Aboriginal senator representing Victoria and her history of engaging in protests.

"This would have not come as much of a surprise to those present," she remarked, pointing out that Thorpe was adorned in an Aboriginal cape during the demonstration.

"She has every right to protest; it's a democracy," Steward emphasized, highlighting the significance of free expression in Australian society.

Although the King is accustomed to hearing protests like this, he noted that it doesn’t make such moments any easier to endure.

Thorpe confronted the 75-year-old monarch immediately after he delivered an important address, shouting, "This is not your land, you are not my king," and demanding, "Give us our land back!"

Her almost minute-long tirade caught lawmakers and dignitaries off guard, making the situation particularly awkward for those in attendance.