Liam Payne’s sister Nicola takes a dig at 'cruel world' in emotional post

Nicola Payne writes heartfelt letter for late singer

Liam Payne’s sister Nicola has penned down an expressive letter as a tribute to her late brother in which she also took a direct dig on the 'cruel' judgemental world.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Payne dropped a bunch of memorable pictures of Liam. Along with the photos, she also wrote a detailed letter expressing how she felt on hearing the news of the Strip That Down artist's demise.

Nicola mentioned going in a state of denial after hearing about brother’s passing, hoping that somebody might have spread the wrong news.

“When I saw the news pop on my phone that you had left us I went cold, I wanted so much for this to be untrue. I have spent days hoping that it was a mistake and somebody has got it wrong. You were truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy.”

Liam’s sister also criticized the cruel world for judging her brother wrongly and then thinking that they knew him enough to be able to speak about the late singer.

She wrote: “You led your life with a motto of why bother doing something unless you are brilliant at it, and Liam you were certainly brilliant at everything you did!!”

“Unfortunately this cruel world is always to quick to judge someone from a few 5 seconds clips, they then think it entitles them to be able to speak like they know you. We knew you and we loved you.”

Former One Direction band member Liam Payne died on October 16 in an horrendous incident.

