Bilawal says PPP, JUI-F achieve 100% consensus on constitutional tweaks

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a press conference on October 19, 2024. — Screeengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: In a major developing, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday announced that a 100% consensus was reached on the much-touted constitutional amendments between his party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).



The statement comes as the PPP chief is making last ditch effort to evolve a consensus on the judicial package among all political parties including the PTI.

Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad last night, the PPP chairman warned that he would be compelled to take a “controversial path” for the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment if the opposition parties refused to support his efforts to pass the judicial package with consensus.

The special parliamentary committee — comprising government and opposition members — had "unanimously approved" the draft for the 26th constitutional amendment, said PPP lawmaker Syed Khursheed Shah on Friday.

Talking to journalist following his fresh meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal said that he was in constant contact with the latter on the matter related to constitutional amendment.

“We have reached consensus over legislation on judicial reforms.”

The PPP chairman said that he wished Maulana Fazl to table the 26th constitution amendment bill in parliament as “the draft is the same as Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted”.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

