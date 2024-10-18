Robbie Williams recalls 'emotional' goodbye conversation with Liam Payne

Robbie Williams shares final conversation following his tragic death

Robbie Williams shares final exchange with Liam Payne following his death on Wednesday, October 17.

Williams, who rose to fame in the 90s’ with famous boyband Take That and later became known for his mentorship in One Direction, reflected on his last interaction with Payne, who fell to death from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Sharing his last email messages with the late singer, Williams said that Payne expressed gratitude to his former mentor, adding that his support ‘means the world’ to the 31-year-old.

Payne’s message read, “I’m nervous as hell about it but I won’t back out, you have my word, wish me luck.”

To which, the Angels singer replied, “F*** yeah... go get it... very proud of you. Massive x.”

Williams didn’t hesitate to write in the post’s caption as he took to his Instagram to mourn the late singer’s tragic passing.

He wrote, “Obviously, my first feelings towards his passing were like everyone else. Shock, sadness and confusion. And to be honest as I write these words that’s where I still am.”

In addition, Williams opened up about his own experiences, comparing them to Payne's, and urged him to reach out.