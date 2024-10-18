Charles marks first visit to Australia as reigning monarch: What’s Similar to late Queen?

King Charles's first trip to a Commonwealth realm since he ascended to the throne in September 2022

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Australia for a historic six-day tour, marking their inaugural visit to the country as reigning monarchs.



The royal couple touched down in Sydney, reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth II's landmark 1954 tour, which took place just a year after her Coronation.

This visit is particularly significant as it is King Charles's first trip to a Commonwealth realm since he ascended to the throne in September 2022.

Amidst scheduled protests by anti-monarchy groups and a growing Republican sentiment in Australia, the King and Queen have expressed their excitement for the visit. They shared a touching video on social media featuring highlights from previous royal visits to the country.

Their itinerary includes stops in Canberra and Sydney, followed by a three-day state visit to Samoa, where King Charles will formally open a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Dr. George Gross, a royal historian, emphasised the tour's importance, stating, "This is a tour of significant firsts." He noted that it is the King's first visit as sovereign since 2011 and his first official overseas tour following his cancer diagnosis.

GB News Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker remarked on the historic nature of the visit, saying, "This is a historic moment for His Majesty the King. He is the first reigning King to set foot on Australian soil." Walker also pointed out the parallels to Queen Elizabeth II's 1954 visit, which also occurred a year after her Coronation.

Despite his health concerns, King Charles appears committed to fulfilling his royal duties.

Walker noted, "While Queen Camilla was seen trying to keep dry, the King seems to be powering through, opting not to use an umbrella." The couple’s dedication to the visit is evident, as Charles has paused his cancer treatment for the duration of the tour.



