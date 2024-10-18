PTI workers stage the protest against constitutional amendment and party founder Imran Khan's imprisonment in Chiniot city, Punjab, on October 18, 2024. — X/@PTIofficial

Amid the imposition of Section 144 restrictions in Punjab and Sindh capital, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged protests in major cities against the proposed 26th constitutional amendment and party founder Imran Khan's imprisonment on Friday.



Karachi witnessed a tense situation as police personnel fired tear gas shells and restored to baton charge on the PTI activists who gathered near Empress Market for a protest against the government's attempts to pass the contentious judicial package.

A group of party loyalists also gathered at Karachi Press Club despite the closure of several roads leading to the Governor’s House.

Karachi police issued an alternative traffic plan for commuters due to the closure of arterial roads — from Sharea Faisal's FTC bridge to Metropole, Coast Guard Office to Karachi Press Club, and Arts Council to press club — due to the PTI protests.

DIG South Asad Raza said that 1,200 police personnel have been deployed in Red Zone area of the metropolis amid the PTI protest.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Karachi administration extended the enforcement of Section 144 for an additional two days, until October 19, according to a notification issued earlier today.

Moreover, the Punjab government also imposed Section 144 in the province for two days — October 18 and 19 besides announcing a holiday in all private and public schools, universities and colleges.

Islamabad authorities have also heightened security measures in the federal capital and opened only one lane on the arterial road from Islamabad to Rawalpindi. However, the other track of the road was opened for general traffic.

In Rawalpindi, police contingents led by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Kamran Asghar conducted a flag march amid PTI’s call for protest. Personnel from police, elite force, Dolphin Force, and traffic department took part in the flag march.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 officials were deployed across the city.

Security officials also arrested some PTI workers in different cities as three women workers were arrested in Lahore while 10 more activists were arrested from Rawalpindi’s Dhoke Khabba who were gathering to hold demonstrations.

Rawalpindi police officials shifted the arrested PTI workers to Waris Khan Police Station.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital Peshawar, PTI workers organised a protest outside the press club and shouted slogans against the proposed constitutional amendment.

They also alleged that former premier Khan was illegally imprisoned by the incumbent government and demanded that “maltreatment” with the party founder should be stopped in jail.

The PTI’s lawyer forum held a demonstration in Gujranwala against the proposed judicial package in the premises of a district and sessions court.

In Faisalabad, police blocked roads via trucks for traffic to eight central markets at Clock Tower roundabout. Additionally, containers were also placed on different localities at GT Road’s Gondlanwala Chowk, Sheikhupura Morr, and Sheranwala Bagh.

The blockage of GT Road from different spots caused traffic jam in the city, making it difficult for commuters to reach their destinations.

In Sahiwal, police arrested PTI’s former MPA Rana Aftab and district president along with nine workers for organising a protest at Bhandari Chowk in violation of Section 144.

The Imran Khan-founded party had given a nationwide protest call two days ago against the proposed constitutional package and the party founder’s imprisonment who has been behind bars for more than a year in different cases.

The party’s political committee had said in a statement that it would make all-out efforts to block the passage of proposed constitutional amendments in both houses of parliament.

The constitutional package, among other things, aims to set up a federal constitutional court and fix the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for three years.