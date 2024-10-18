BLACKPINK’s Rose stuns fans with unseen side in 'APT' featuring Bruno Mars

BLACKPINK Rose's released her latest song in collaboration with Bruno Mars on Friday

Rose’s fans can’t get enough of her new personality, which the BLACKPINK star has channelled in her latest collaboration song with Bruno Mars.

The K-pop sensation debuted the new song APT with Bruno Mars, 39, on Friday, October 18, and fans are really happy to see her laughing and genuinely enjoying her new beat track.

"The fact that Rosè is so happy in this MV melts my heart. Love it!" a fan wrote in the comments on the music video on YouTube.

"Never seen this side of rosieeeeeee....it was incredible oh my godddd .... hope more of this in her album," another fan agreed.

"She looks so happy I’m crying!!! To see her express herself outside of the YG sound makes it even special to see her artistic range," a third fan raved over her expanding music taste.

"What a departure from the BP sound! She fits this concept so well! Watching her laugh when he dips her at the end felt so genuine," a fourth fan noted.

Another fan explained the song concept, which captures the lively and fun spirit of Korean drinking culture; "Apateu" captures a Korean drinking game, and the name comes from the word "apartment."

"The chorus rhythm is the same as the chant in the game where people shout, 'apateu, apateu apateu,' before starting," the fan detailed.

Rose did some clever wordplay with the lyrics "meet me at the apateu (apartment).

The intro also refers to the "Random Game," in which the loser of the last round picks the next game to play. In this case, Rosé chose to play "Apateu."