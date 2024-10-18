Liam Payne reveals 'shocking' truth about how One Direction 'cursed' his life

Liam Payne reveals 'unexpected' truth about One Direction before his death

Liam Payne reportedly ‘smashed laptop to ground’ after reading a cryptic email just minutes before his death.

The former One Direction singer, who fell to his death from his hotel’s third-floor balcony in Argentina, spoke to a woman staying in the same hotel in Buenos Aires ahead of his death.

The same woman, named as Rebecca by several media outlets, reported the late singer’s ‘disturbing and weird’ behavior as he smashed his laptop after going through a triggering email.

The 28-year-old had a surprise 30-minute encounter with Liam prior to his death.

During an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, Rebecca said that there was something strange about him.

Recounting an instance from Wednesday, she said, "I came into the hotel, and he was waiting by the elevator, and it was so clear he wanted someone to recognise him, there was something a bit desperate about him.

She further went on to explain how she and her friends instantly recognized him but were surprised by his unexpected reaction.

"When the lift came he suddenly said to us without any prompting: 'Yes, I'm Liam!' really drawing it out, and then said 'All right come on you lot, get in the elevator with me, I love a cuddle'.”

Rebecca said the One Direction alum returned to the lobby ten minutes later and began reading emails in public view.

Reacting to an email that ‘obviously upset him,’ he bashed the computer and said, “'f**k this s**t mate!”

After she went over to check if he was doing fine, Liam grunted in response to her concern with “I used to be in a boyband. That's why I'm so f**ked up'.”