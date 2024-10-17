Harry's song request for Diana's memorial refused on grounds of 'macabre' tone

Prince Harry asked Elton John to perform Candle in the Wind on the anniversary of Princess Diana's death

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry reveals that he once requested Elton John to perform Candle in the Wind at a memorial event marking the anniversary of his mother Princess Diana’s death.



However, Elton, a close friend of Diana’s, chose instead to sing Your Song, explaining that revisiting Candle in the Wind would feel too "macabre" for the occasion, reported Mirror.

Originally penned in 1973 as a tribute to Marilyn Monroe, the song was reimagined in 1997 to honour Diana after her tragic passing. Elton performed this new version at Diana's funeral, with proceeds from the track benefiting her charities.



He has since maintained a supportive role in the lives of Diana’s sons, often coming to the defense of both Harry and Meghan, including a public statement in 2019 where he condemned the harsh media scrutiny they faced.

The singer’s support even extended to providing the Sussexes with private travel for their family, later clarifying that he took steps to offset the carbon emissions, which drew some public criticism due to the couple’s environmental advocacy.

In a reflective moment, Harry shared that he feels Diana would have been saddened by the rift that has since developed between him and his brother, Prince William.

This anecdote underscores not only the depth of Harry's bond with his mother but also Elton John's enduring friendship with the family, as he navigates honoring her legacy with sensitivity.



