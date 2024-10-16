Britney Spears praises Hollywood leading ladies: Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and more

Britney Spears praises 'crazy girl crushes' who 'inspire' her

Britney Spears doesn’t hold back from praising the women who “inspire” her.



“I wanted to share the women who inspire me !!!” Spears wrote in a lengthy message shared on her Instagram Stories Tuesday after deciding to shout out women she “genuinely admire[s] and [has] crazy girl crushes on.”

The list included some of the biggest names from Hollywood, including, Pamela Anderson, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Drew Barrymore, and Camila Cabello.

“[Pamela Anderson] is a classic babe and seems so sweet !!!” she wrote, adding, “Natalie Portman because I feel like she’s the coolest person I ever met outside with her dog in New York and we had the same shirt on !!!”

“Camila Cabello the singer because she’s so darn pretty and she makes me giggle out loud !!!” the pop star continued, “Her personality is so sweet and kooky I think it’s healthy to be silly !!! I wish I was more like that !!!”

Spears also showered love on Jenner, wondering if it “is even normal to be that pretty ??? Geez”.

She added, “and the other two are Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore they’re literally gorgeous !!!”

While admitting that she had “no idea” why she wrote the note, the singer’s list came after she wrote about how “your other half growing up is usually your best friend Y'all literally finish each others sentences and you don't really look alike but because you're always together your mannerisms, the way you speak, and even walk it's almost like you're the same f-cking people.”

“Years go by and you get married and you grow up and live worlds apart It's called life !! have girlfriendsI hang out with every now and then but it's not the same as when we were younger But why isn't it ???” she pondered.

Spears concluded her message, “l'm away writing my novel and learning about myself But do so miss being silly with the girls”.