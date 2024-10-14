Sindh Rawadari March, along with civil society and religious organisations chant slogans during protest rally from Teen Talwar to the Karachi Press Club despite the enforcement of Section 144. — INP

KARACHI: As many as 10 police officers have been suspended for the "maltreatment" of women protesters during Sunday’s demonstrations held in Karachi to condemn the extra-judicial killing of blasphemy suspect Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar.



According to an order issued by South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza, five men and five women officers, including an Eidgah Station House Officer (SHO), were suspended "due to high-handedness and maltreatment towards women at Press Club".

The order stated Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Zone has been directed to undertake departmental proceedings against the suspended police officers and report action taken within 14 days.

The suspended officials, as per DIG South, were identified with the help of CCTV footage.

The development came a day after the police manhandled peaceful protesters of the "Sindh Rawadari March" outside the Karachi Press Club, demonstrating against the killing of blasphemy suspect amid imposition of Section 144.

Around a week ago, the civil society had announced holding the SRM at Teen Talwar to condemn last month’s extrajudicial killing of Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar in Mirpurkhas. He was accused of sharing blasphemous posts on social media.



Their march on Sunday was in protest against the lack of action against the police officials involved in the doctor’s killing, and the increasing trend of religious extremism in Sindh.

Members of the civil society as well as human rights defenders and activists condemned the act of police brutality towards demonstrators, blaming that the violence was being committed at the behest of the Sindh government.

The use of police force to disperse the protestors was later also condemned by several Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) politicians including senior leader Senator Sherry Rehman, who apologised for the violence on behalf of the party.

"We are a democratic party and rights of citizens have to be protected and respected even if they were in violation of todays 144. I have spoken on the phone from Islamabad to many who were mistreated, and apologised, and appreciate their understanding," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Screenshot of the post shared by Senator Sherry Rehman. — X/@sherryrehman

Rehman added: "Because this is important. Many of us are sorry and shamed. Will inform the leadership as well."

Meanwhile, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari also condemned Sindh Police's action that unfolded on October 13.

"We all condemn & we are all disgusted and ashamed of the violent treatment against peaceful protesters."

Screenshot of the post shared by Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari. — X/@BakhtawarBZ

Bakhtawar added that the home minister has ensured probe and action will be taken against all those involved in such "unprovoked, inexcusable & unjustifiable brutality".

Home minister takes notice of police brutality

Moreover, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has summoned a report from Sindh Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon regarding the incident.

The home minister stressed the importance of a fair and transparent investigation into the violence against women and journalists during the protest. He directed that a high-level committee be formed to thoroughly investigate the incident.

The proposed committee will consist of the DIG West, DIG Special Branch, and the SSP. The home minister further instructed that the committee must submit its findings within three days.

Additionally, Lanjar has ordered that details regarding the suspension of the involved officers should be sent to his office immediately.