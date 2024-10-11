Martha Stewart admits cheating on ex-husband Andy Stewart

Martha Stewart cheated on ex-husband Andy Stewart

Martha Stewart admitted to cheating on ex-husband Andy Stewart, and she doesn’t seem to have any problem with that.



In the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary Martha, set to premiere on October 30, lifestyle expert Martha Stewart shared a personal revelation about her past.

Stewart admitted to having been unfaithful to her ex-husband, Andy Stewart, during the early stages of their relationship.

The documentary delves into various aspects of her life, offering viewers a deeper look at the experiences that shaped her.

“Young women, listen to my advice,” Martha said in the trailer. “If you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s--t.”

Off-camera, whose voice can be heard in the background, asked the 83-year-old what she thinks of an affair from her end, to which Martha replied, “Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that.”

Martha and Andy got married in 1961 and parted ways later in 1987 and settled their divorce in 1990. The couple are parents to daughter Alexis Stewart, 59.

Somewhere else in the interview, Martha was asked about her preference between “a marriage? Or a career?” to which she said she wasn’t sure.