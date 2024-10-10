Four terrorists killed in Bannu, North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, July 2, 2014. — Reuters

Four terrorists have been neutralised by security forces in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) districts on October 9 and 10, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.



Two terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire during an IBO in Janikhel area of Bannu District on October 9, the statement read.

In another operation, security personnel effectively engaged terrorists’ location in Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district on October 10. After an intense gunfight, two more terrorists were killed in the operation.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as abductions and target killing of innocent civilians, said the military’s media wing.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, it concluded.

Pakistan has experienced a spike in terrorism since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Most terror incidents are reported in provinces bordering the neighbouring country — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Besides a spike in terrorist activities within the borders, Pakistan has also witnessed a significant surge in cross-border attacks from the neighbouring country targetting security forces in recent months.

Islamabad accuses Kabul's new rulers of failing to root out militants sheltering on Afghan soil as they prepare to stage assaults on Pakistan.

Against this backdrop, the federal cabinet in June this year approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee's recommendations under the National Action Plan to root out terrorism.