A member of the Airport Security Force ASF stands guard near the wreckage of vehicles after an explosion near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan October 6, 2024. — Reuters

The Chinese engineers slain in the deadly blast near Karachi airport were not involved in the talks related to negotiations linked to the independent power producers (IPPs), Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

"None of the two Chinese engineers were part of the ongoing talks regarding the IPPs," the ministry stated in a clarification for a previous statement.

A report published by The News cited the finance czar as saying that he, along with Power Minister Awais Leghari, had led negotiations with the power companies by requesting them for debt re-profiling and extended maturity, due to which the government might bring a reduction in power tariff.

"The personnel of negotiating IPPs were attacked in Karachi," Aurangzeb had said and termed it a highly unfortunate episode.

Three people, including two Chinese nationals, were killed in a suspected suicide attack near the Jinnah International Airport on Sunday night (October 6). The explosion also left dozens of others injured.

The government attributed the attack to the outlawed Majeed Brigade.

Authorities have detained nine individuals, including a woman, over suspicion in relation to the ongoing investigation into the deadly blast.

The incident drew a strong reaction from the country's top leadership with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressing deep shock and sadness over the attack.

"Pakistan stands committed to safeguarding our Chinese friends. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure their security and well-being," the premier said in a post on X.

Condemning the attack, the Chinese embassy confirmed that a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was attacked near the airport.

The United States also condemned the attack, as State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, while addressing a news briefing in Washington, said: "We condemn the deadly attack near Karachi’s international airport and we are deeply saddened by the reported loss of life and injured victims."