‘General Hospital’ exit ‘still doesn’t make any sense’ to Kelly Monaco

Kelly Monaco on ABC soap 'General Hospital' exit

Kelly Monaco shared her thoughts on her exit from the ABC soap General Hospital.



Monaco took to Instagram after 21 years of her career on the series and wrote, “Last scene with the Davis girls. still doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Along the caption, the post featured a picture of her, sitting beside fellow cast members Nancy Lee Grahn (who plays her on-screen mother Alexis Davis), Kristen Vaganos (Molly Lansing-Davis) and Kate Mansi (Kristina Corinthos-Davis).

In late August, news emerged about Kelly Monaco’s departure from General Hospital, marking the end of an era for the beloved character Sam McCall.

Monaco, who joined the soap in 2003, had appeared in over 2,200 episodes. During her tenure, she took brief breaks in 2020, 2022, and 2024, with fellow actress Lindsay Hartley stepping in as a temporary replacement.

Before captivating fans on General Hospital, Monaco portrayed Livvie Locke on the show’s spinoff, Port Charles, from 1999 to 2003.

Monaco’s mother, Carmine Monaco, also reflected on her daughter’s exit and thanked fans for all the love on X.

“I want to take this moment to reach out to Kelly’s incredible fans and express my deepest gratitude for the unwavering love, loyalty, and support you’ve shown her throughout her time on General Hospital,” she wrote.

“On this final day, just four days shy of the anniversary of her first episode on October 1, 2003, Kelly will close the door of her dressing room for the last time. This moment is a difficult one, but knowing that she has had such an incredible, devoted fan base has given her strength.”