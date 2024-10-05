Harry spends 40th birthday without Meghan Markle amid reports of growing strains

Prince Harry prefers to shield the children from public view

Prince Harry marked his 40th birthday with friends rather than Meghan Markle, according to reports.



He didn't mention his wife in his birthday thank-you message, having spent the day hiking to commemorate the occasion.

Harry and Meghan seem to have taken separate paths recently, with Harry embarking on solo trips to places like London and Lesotho.

The Duke, who turned 40 on September 15, has participated in ten solo engagements over the past two weeks. These events formed part of what has been referred to as a "quasi-royal tour," spanning three countries, including New York, London, and Lesotho.

Interestingly, it was reportedly Meghan who organised the hiking trip for Harry and his friends. However, she was unable to attend a charity event with him, reportedly due to illness.

The last time Meghan was publicly seen was the day before Harry's birthday. It has also been noted that earlier this year, Meghan spent extended periods away from their Montecito home, while Harry was said to have been spending time alone, frequenting a local café.

There were rumours last year that the couple had been spending long periods apart, but these claims were dismissed by sources close to them. T

he couple, like many, have their disagreements but were described as remaining strong. Meghan is said to be increasingly frustrated with Harry's ongoing legal battles in the UK regarding his security entitlement.

Another reported point of contention is how to raise their two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three a source told the Sun.

Harry prefers to shield the children from public view, fearing they might be photographed, whereas Meghan is reportedly more open to allowing them to participate in local events.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from their roles as working royals, it took many by surprise.

However, in the months leading up to the announcement, both Harry and Meghan had expressed struggles with the public scrutiny that came with royal life.

Meghan revealed during a documentary about their tour of Southern Africa that the pressure had been overwhelming, and Harry acknowledged that his relationship with his brother, Prince William, had become strained, as they were on "different paths."

The full extent of their struggles within the monarchy became clearer a year later during their high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In this interview, Meghan spoke candidly about her experiences with suicidal thoughts and the emotional toll of their royal duties, shedding light on the many reasons behind their decision to step away from royal life.



