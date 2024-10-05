Pink backs daughter's 'Great Gatsby' obsession with Broadway night out

Pink's daughter Willow dances with 'The Great Gatsby' Broadway cast

Pink proved to be a doting mom as she takes her daughter Willow out for a theater night.



On Friday, October 4, the 45-year-old songstress shared behind-the-scenes snippets on Instagram of her theater-obsessed 13-year-old daughter living her dream: meeting and dancing with the cast of The Great Gatsby.

The cover video of the carousel featured Willow flawlessly performing one of the dance routines alongside the cast.

For her theatre visit, Willow was dressed per the theme of The Great Gatsby, wearing a long, one-shoulder velvet burgundy dress and styling her short tresses in 1920s waves.

The series of pictures and videos captured several moments, including an adorable selfie of the mother-daughter duo, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

Reflecting on the challenges of life and parenting, the Try singer gushed about her daughter, stating, "Having a theatre kid? Ultimate dream slash best-case scenario. Being able to take her and expose her to this art form? Great Gatsby? Jeremy Jordan? She is obsessed."



"Thank you to everyone at @bwaygatsby for showing my daughter that the best of the best not only reached the top but also remain the best humans," she continued. "Tonight was generosity personified."

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Absolute artistry and talent. I am in awe. She is in shock," Pink concluded her caption with a red heart emoji.

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a night at the Broadway musical at the Broadway Theatre in New York City.