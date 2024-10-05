Donna Kelce gushes about sons Jason, Travis’ father, unclehood

Donna Kelce gushes about sons 'heartwarming' family habits

Donna Kelce got candid on the family chemistry that goes on including her sons, Jason and Travis Kelce.



In Glamour’s "2024 Women of the Year: The Moms" issue, Donna Kelce, 71, opened up about her experience transitioning from being a mom to becoming a grandmother to her 36-year-old son Jason Kelce’s three children.

She also shared her thoughts on watching her younger son, Travis Kelce, 34, embrace his role as an uncle.

“It's fun! It's just fun seeing how your children act with their kids, trying to find out what kind of a parent they’re going to be, watching your son be a father is just like, ‘How can they be so tender and be such a maniac out on the field?’” said Kelce, talking about Jason, who is a father to daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, with wife Kylie Kelce.

"Travis is a good uncle, and Jason’s a great dad, and it’s just very heartwarming to know that they have that within them to be very nurturing, very kind, very gentle, especially with girls," Kelce further gushed.

The star-mom also reflected on the way she brought them up, “like everybody else,” may have contributed to their positive attributes.

“I think you just bring things up that they did when they were children to just show them that they’re like everybody else, how many broken windows there were, how many times I had a call from the neighbour,” Kelce reminisced.

“They weren’t mean children or bad children; it’s just that they were very rambunctious,” she further recalled.

“I think it’s just bringing them back to their childhood, what they’re most grateful for and where they were able to have a platform to grow.”