Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'separation' sparks reactions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are said to be executing a professional separation, have become talk of the town.

The Duke of Sussex's recent solo appearances at charity events in UK and South Africa have caused a stir with royal commentators, with Charles Rae commenting Harry is "smiling again" without his wife by his side.



It emerges amid reports Harry and Meghan are enjoying professional split as the Duke undertakes charity work solo and Meghan focuses on her lifestyle and cooking brand in California.

Speaking to GB News, Charles Rae said: "The fact that Meghan's not there, I think is a big plus for Harry, and it's really nice to see Harry again. He is back to being the smiley guy that he always was, doing what he does best of all, helping his various charities, promoting those charities and helping to raise money for those charities.

"It's just really great to see, instead of the whingeing Harry, that we have seen over the last few years, mainly with his wife. So it's fantastic. He now gone to South Africa."

The expert went on explaining: "Now, I actually don't think he's been in Montecito now for about two weeks because he went to New York first of all, to do a few things with the Bill Clinton Charity. He then did a tattoo parlor. Jimmy Fallon's show, then flew to the UK straight away to do the Well-child award."

Another expert Richard Eden, on the Palace Confidential podcast, noted: "They are separating in terms of their strategies."