Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave celebrity pals 'shocked, horrified'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are struggling to rebuild their reputation among the loved ones, have left their celebrity friends baffled with their attacks on the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's pals are said to be horrified and distancing themselves from the California-based couple following their alleged attempt to harm the royal family with their claims and allegations against the senior members.



Royal commentator Richard Eden weighed in on the discussion regarding Meghan and Harry's relationship with David and Victoria Beckham, saying "family is everything" to Beckhams, once friends of the Sussexes.

However, Victoria and David are "not impressed" with Meghan and Harry's attacks, Eden claimed.

Speaking on Palace Confidential, he said: "From everything I've heard, he [David] and his wife [Victoria] have not been impressed with the way Harry and Meghan have behaved."

The media person went on explaining: "I mean, for them, family is everything, you know , they're really close to both sets of parents and families and this idea of going on television and attacking your family as, talking to an associate of theirs, it just horrified them [and] it really represents everything that they don't agree with."

Recently, Prince William was pictured at an event with David Beckham. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex are not currently believed to be on speaking terms.

The former Suits star, who said goodbye to the royal job along with her husband Harry in 2020 and relocated to the US to live a financially independent life, has been advised by PR experts to lean into areas where her strengths lie as she continues to be plagued by claims of poor treatment of staff.