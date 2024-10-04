SHC seeks replies from authorities over decision to seal Arif Alvi's dental clinic

Former president Dr Arif Alvi at an event. — Facebook/Dr Arif Alvi

KARACHI: A day after the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) sealed former president Dr Arif Alvi's dental clinic in the port city, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Friday issued notices to the provincial government, the authority and healthcare commission.

A two-member bench of the SHC sought replies from the respondents in the plea, filed by the former president's wife Samina Alvi and son Awab Alvi, by October 7.

Earlier today, the court had fixed the petition for hearing a plea against former president Dr Arif Alvi's dental clinic being sealed in the port city by the SBCA.



Alvi Dental, the former president's clinic, is located at plot number 23B, in Karachi's Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS) area.



A day earlier, the SBCA sealed the clinic following complaints of commercial activities being carried out in a residential area adjacent to Sharea Faisal.

The authority aimed at taking action against commercial activities established in residential buildings in the private society.

The SBCA officials said that the dental clinic was built a residential plot, which is "illegal".

"Alvi Dental Clinic belongs to former president of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi," the added.

A copy of the sealing order was also obtained by Geo News.

According to the petitioners' lawyer, Barrister Ali Tahir, the clinic has been sealed for "political revenge".

"Dr Arif Alvi is being harassed only on political grounds," the lawyer maintained.

The petition mentions that the dental clinic has been around for a long time and that no notice was given before it was sealed.

Dr Alvi became the country's 13th president serving for the top constitutional post after he was sworn in on September 9, 2018. His term, which ended in 2022 was extended following the absence of the electoral college for the election of president.

His last day in office was March 8, after which Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari took oath as the new president.