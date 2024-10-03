Red flags raised over Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle is preparing for the official launch of her much-anticipated lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, but a PR expert has raised significant concerns about its viability.



The Duchess of Sussex first teased the brand six months ago, but aside from a few jars of jam, details have been scarce.

Reports suggest Meghan is facing challenges in securing a CEO for the venture, particularly in light of allegations from former employees.

PR and brand marketing expert Matt Yanofsky expressed his worries, telling The Times, "If I were an investor, I would have major concerns.

You need to find a CEO with a direct business plan that shows profitability or at least a revenue plan within the next 60 to 90 days.

Otherwise, I’m taking my money out." With the clock ticking, it remains to be seen how Meghan will navigate these obstacles ahead of her brand’s official debut.

He added, "I’d be happy to eat my words and wish her the best of luck, but as of right now, American Riviera Orchard appears to be the wrong product with the wrong people."

This critique underscores the skepticism surrounding her new venture as she prepares for its official launch, raising questions about the brand's direction and potential for success.