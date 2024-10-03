Jon Bon Jovi 'humbled' as alma mater honours rock legend

Jon Bon Jovi poses alongside the students in front of the mural they painted to honour him

Jon Bon Jovi just hit a high note in his hometown.

On Wednesday, October 2, the founder and frontman of the Bon Jovi band took to Instagram to express gratitude to his alma mater as they have officially renamed its performing arts centre in his honour.

"So humbled that Sayreville High named their performing arts centre yesterday," the It's My Life hitmaker penned the caption of the carousel featuring him in front of the auditorium, followed by a photo of him posing with pupils in front of a mural painted in his honour.

"Thanks to the students who painted this mural and the faculty who made this day so special. And in frame three, this is Coach T from our song Just Older!!!" Jovi, 62, added. "It was great to see him and the future of Sayreville …"

"Once a Bomber, always a Bomber…" the Livin’ on a Prayer singer concluded before signing out, "JBJ."



People reported that the legendary rocker returned to Parlin, New Jersey, to pay a visit to his school, Sayreville War Memorial High School, on Tuesday, October 1, for the dedication ceremony.

The arts centre was renamed the Jon Bon Jovi Performing Arts Centre to honour the alum, who attended the school for his junior and senior years after completing his first two years at St. Joseph High School in Metuchen.