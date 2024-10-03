Ellen DeGeneres confesses she stopped doing ‘Botox and filler’

Ellen DeGeneres reveals she's proud of her ageing

Ellen DeGeneres has recently confessed she stopped “doing Botox and filler” in her final Netflix special, Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval last month.



“I used to say that I didn't care what other people thought of me,” said the 66-year-old.

Ellen remarked, “I realise now, looking back, that I said that at the height of my popularity.”

The comedian quipped, “If I look older than when you saw me last it's because I'm older than when you saw me last.”

“And also, I stopped doing Botox and filler,” stated Ellen.

The Mr. Wrong star continued, “I used to do Botox and filler back when I didn't care what other people thought of me... such a waste of time to worry about what other think of us.”

“Just a waste of energy. We're just guessing, we don't know. It's impossible to guess what people are thinking,” she added.

During the show, the former talk show host discussed about multiple health conditions.

“I don't even know how I'm standing up right now. I'm like a human sandcastle. I could disintegrate in the shower,” jokingly said the comedian.

Ellen noted, “It's hard to be honest about ageing and seem cool.”

She explained, “I had excruciating pain one day and I thought I tore a ligament or something and I got an MRI and they said, ‘No, it's just arthritis. I said, ‘How did I get that?’ And he said, ‘Oh it just happens at your age.’”

Ellen also disclosed, “I have ADD, I have OCD, I'm losing my memory. But I think I'm well-adjusted because I obsess on things.”

“But I don't have the attention span to stick with it, and I quickly forget what I was obsessing about in the first place,” she further said.

Ellen added, “So, it takes me all the way around to being well adjusted, I think.”