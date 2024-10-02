Angelina Jolie calls her children ‘biggest supporters’

Angelina Jolie is proud of her children to show resilience amid struggling phase

Angelina Jolie has recently called her children “biggest supporters” days after dropping legal case against Brad Pitt.



A family source spilled to PEOPLE that the Maleficent actress is ready to move forward with her six children, whom she shares with former husband Brad.

“In the past few years, she's been able to create a life for herself and the kids that make them all happy. It was a struggle for a while, but Angie is proud about how resilient and strong the kids are,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “They are her biggest supporters too. The kids are all amazing.”

“Being stuck in the past is not anything that Angie wants,” remarked an insider.

The source mentioned, “She's actively moving beyond the past. She wants to focus on her family, work and the future.”

“These are all things that make her happy,” added an insider.

The outlet reported that Angelina dropped the case about the plane incident against Brad on September 25.

Meanwhile, the former couple have undergone a legal battle over finances and custody of their children, who were reportedly present for the alleged conflict on a private plane that had caused the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and FBI to investigate the Troy star.

A source mentioned at the time that Brad “became verbally abusive and physical with one of their children, which he later denied.

Then in 2016, the FBI closed its investigation with no charges against the actor and DCFS also concluded its investigation with no abuse.