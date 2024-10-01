Ashton Kutcher ‘scared’ of ex-pal Diddy’s next move: He could ‘do anything'

Ashton Kutcher and Sean 'Diddy' Combs were close friends for two decades

Ashton Kutcher is seemingly scared of being named in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial.

Combs, who is currently held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York City on charges of sex trafficking, engagement in prostitution, and abuse, was famously close friends with the actor.

They both spoke highly of each other during their friendship for nearly two decades, and the Two and a Half Men actor was also one of the attendees at Diddy's notorious 'White Parties'.

However, since Combs' arrest, insiders reveal that Kutcher is terrified that the rapper could “say anything, do anything or turn on anyone” to get out of jail.

An insider source revealed to DailyMail that “Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened. He feels lied to, betrayed, taken for granted and manipulated.”

They continued, “Everyone who is close to Diddy fears the possibility of Diddy making up false allegations to clear his own name.”

The source insisted that the Just Married actor has never attended one of Combs’ ‘freak off’ sessions, and he cut all ties with the rapper when the video of Combs dragging his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura went viral.

“They had a genuine friendship, but when Ashton and Mila [Kutcher's wife] saw the video of Cassie, they realised that he was a monster and not someone they want in their life,” the insider claimed.

Although Kutcher is frightened by the prospect of being involved in the case, he is also prepared to completely cooperate with the authorities because he “has nothing to hide.”

This comes after more than 50 people came forward and accused Combs sexual assault.

According to reports, if the rapper is convicted, he will be living the rest of his life behind bars.