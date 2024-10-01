‘Blessed’ Selena Gomez gushes about starring in ‘Emilia Pérez’

Selena Gomez on starring in ‘Emilia Pérez’

Selena Gomez got candid on what it “meant” to get a chance to star in her new movie, Emilia Pérez.



“I really feel like this has been such a blessing in this movie,” she told Extra at the red carpet for the premiere of the movie at the 62nd Annual New York Film Festival at the Lincoln Center, on Monday, Sept. 30.

“I hope people understand the meaning behind it and enjoy it, and I couldn’t be more grateful to [director] Jacques [Audiard] for giving me this opportunity as an actor, so I hope this is just the beginning,” the Only Murders in the Building star told the outlet.

The 32-year-old singer continued, “I had never really performed the kind of dances that were displayed in the movie, but it was fun and it felt like a release, and screaming the songs and just being passionate was great.”

Gomez also opened up how much speaking Spanish meant to her, her family and her father, Ricardo Joel Gomez.

"It meant the world to me that he trusted me with that and it meant a lot to my family,” she said.

“I had coaches, yes, and we communicated every day in Spanish, but, yeah, my dad was even so proud. He was like, ‘You’re texting me, mija,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m texting you in Spanish.’ ”