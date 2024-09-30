Prince Harry to take on ‘secret mission’ in UK as he jets to home country

Prince Harry 'laser-focused' on secret UK mission as he jets off to home country

Prince Harry appears to have a secret mission in his home country as he jets off to the UK ahead of his charity event.

The Duke of Sussex is returning to London to attend the WellChild Awards on Monday, September 30th, after he made a special request ahead of trip.

A royal expert suggested that King Charles’ younger son is focussed on a particular motive this time around to ensure that his future visits to UK are safe.

Previously, a source revealed to Express.co.uk, that the location of the event, until the day of it, is not to be shared with anyone for security purposes. Meanwhile, it the location for Harry’s stay has also been kept private.

However, it is possible that next time Harry visits, he might be doing so in his own permanent residence in the UK.

“Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security,” royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror.

Quinn also suggested that the move is prompted by Harry’s homesickness after finding himself lonely in the US.

“As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK,” he said. “Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles.”

The author continued, “He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan.”

While nothing has been confirmed from the Sussex camp about house hunting, it remains to be seen if the royal will choose to stay in a hotel this time or a different spot.