Prince Harry decides to 'redeem' himself

Prince Harry takes big step to correct his past mistakes

Prince Harry has seemingly decided to rebuild his image by following in his father King Charles and brother Prince William's footsteps.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be trying to rehabilitate his image by participating and supporting the philanthropic initiatives. In major move, he has recently graced the Diana Award, The Halo Trust, and the Clinton Global Initiative, among others.

The members of the royal family actively take part in this sort of activities an receive massive praise and love. Now, it seems as Harry has also made his mind to continue the same practice he would do as senior working royal.

Sharing her thoughts about the Duke of Sussex's inspiring decision in the recent months, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said: "What I think we're seeing from Prince Harry in New York right now is him trying to rehabilitate his image, Spare was a commercial success, but he became a punchline here in the States.

The expert, on GB News, claimed: "He really became a punchline all over the country, based on some of the content in his book that he dwelled on. I think he's trying to redeem himself.

"He's trying to become a respected thought leader, and that's really what these visuals are in New York. And when we see Harry and Meghan on some of these tours."

She continued: "Harry and Meghan last year versus this year, they had headlines like from Rolling Stone magazine, Harry and Meghan in their flop era."



She went on: "What have they accomplished since then that is tangible? Not really anything. You know, they've had several Netflix flops. They did have their big blockbuster, but everything else has not connected with audiences.

Harry, at an event for The Halo Trust, himself admitted: "Much has changed in my life and the world since 2019 when I first visited [Angola]"

William's younger brother has also addressed the Clinton Global Initiative, warning about the dangers of social media for children, focusing on mental health and social media concerns during his New York appearances to further the work that he does through the Archewell Foundation.