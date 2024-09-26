Cooper Koch reacts to Erik Menéndezs criticism of Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monsters’

Cooper Koch on Erik Menéndez's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story' criticism

Cooper Koch, who portrays the character of Erik Menéndez in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, comes forward with sympathy for one of the Menendez brothers.



“[Erik’s reaction] definitely affected me and it made me feel things,” Cooper told Variety.

“I sympathize with him, I empathize with him. I get it. I understand how difficult it would be to have the worst part of your life be televised for millions of people to see. It’s so exposing. I understand how he feels and I stand by him.”

“In terms of approaching him and approaching the part, I just really wanted to do as much research and dig really deep into myself to really portray him with integrity and just be as authentic as possible to support him and also to support his family and all the people who stand with him,” Koch added.

The actor's response came after Erik slammed Ryan and the show for being “rooted in horrible and blatant lies” about him and brother Lyle.

“It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward,” he said.