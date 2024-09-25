Prince William, Prince Harry deliver powerful speeches on global threats

Prince William spoke to world leaders gathered at the United Nations in New York

Prince William has sounded the alarm on the "most pressing existential threat we face" during a New York event, just hours after Prince Harry delivered a passionate speech in the same city.

In a video message played at a UN General Assembly event, the Prince of Wales urged urgent action to protect the world's wildlife, habitats, and natural resources, which he said are "buckling under the pressure of our actions."

His message came shortly after his estranged brother, the Duke of Sussex, gave an in-person speech at the Clinton Global Initiative, calling on the world to address the "pervasive threat" of the online world for children, stating, "Our kids can’t wait."

The third annual Earthshot Innovation Summit took place in New York on Tuesday, where William, via video, announced the finalists for his Earthshot Prize environmental award.

Although William attended last year's event in person, he did not travel to the U.S. this time, while Harry was in the city participating in events during UN General Assembly Week.

William told a reception of world and indigenous leaders gathered to discuss biodiversity: "Thankfully, in 2022 the world adopted the Biodiversity Plan in Montreal and committed to transformative action to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030. But, we now have just five years to deliver on our collective promise."

He added: "We must act to save our rivers, oceans, savannas, mangroves and forests, as well as the communities that protect and live alongside them. We must act with urgency to protect at least 30% of our land, inland waters, and ocean by 2030."

The prince called for a halt in the "unsustainable production and consumption of natural resources", greater working with indigenous and local communities and "traditional custodians of biodiversity", and redirecting "harmful subsidies" that are "wreaking havoc on our natural world" as well as investing in "alternative solutions".

The video message from Prince William coincided with Prince Harry's two-day series of engagements in New York, as part of his East Coast trip during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week, without the Duchess of Sussex by his side.

On Tuesday, Harry focused on Lesotho, the southern African nation where he founded his Sentebale charity to support AIDS orphans, attending a UN General Assembly side event.

He also met with the Travalyst organization, which he established to promote sustainability in the tourism sector.

Earlier, on Monday, Harry spoke at an event for the Diana Award, as well as for the Halo Trust, a charity focused on landmine removal.

Despite being estranged from his older brother, Prince William, and having a strained relationship with their father, King Charles, Harry is set to briefly return to the UK next Monday to attend the WellChild annual awards.