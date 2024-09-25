Princess Anne embarks on busy tour of Scotland

The Princess's visit to Scotland followed her recent trip to the Netherlands

Princess Anne recently travelled to Scotland, following the visit of Princess Kate and Prince William.



Known for her busy schedule of public engagements across the UK and abroad, the Princess Royal returned to Scotland on Tuesday.

This visit comes just days after the Prince and Princess of Wales attended church with the King and Queen at Balmoral.

The royals frequently visit Crathie Kirk while staying at Balmoral, where Anne married her second husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, in 1992.

Not far from there is the University of St Andrews, where William and Kate met in 2001, and where Lady Louise Windsor is currently studying English.

During her time in Scotland, Princess Anne, 74, attended a Food and Farming Day at Solsgirth Home Farm in Dollar and visited Hugh Black and Sons Limited butchers in Stirling.

A local boutique, Stons Stirling, shared footage of the Princess in a red jacket and black trousers, warmly greeted by His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, Alan Simpson.

As President of the Scotch Chef's Club, Anne also visited the independent butcher shop.

Despite her busy schedule, she did not have time to see her brother, King Charles, or Queen Camilla, as she returned to London on Tuesday evening to host a dinner at St James's Palace for Opportunity International UK.

The Princess's visit to Scotland followed her recent trip to the Netherlands with Sir Timothy Laurence, where they attended a service commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem.

Later this week, Anne will travel to France to open the Loos British Cemetery Extension in Loos-en-Gohelle in her capacity as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.



