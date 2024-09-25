King Charles, Prince William shatter Meghan Markle's dream with latest move

King Charles, Prince William shatter Meghan Markle's dream

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton have once again left Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle upset with their surprising decision.

Prince Harry's life has seemingly changed beyond all recognition in last few years, but his milestone 40th celebrations were made even more momentous by the surprise well-wishes he received from his estranged father King Charles and brother Prince William.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be ‘happy’ for Prince Harry because she knows how much this means to him, but “she’s understandably upset, too" after seeing King Charles and Prince William birthday post about the Duke, using a picture cropping out his wife Meghan Markle.

“She thinks it could be sending the message that it’s Harry they’re ready to forgive,” the Heat World citing sources disclosed Meghan’s reaction.

The insider, who attended Harry’s birthday celebrations in Montecito with the royal couple and their kids Archie and Lilibet, claimed: “This has not exactly been a cause for celebration in Meghan’s eyes.

“It seems obvious they’d take him back in a heartbeat and, as usual, Meghan’s the one in the wrong. Picking an image without her in it felt symbolic and like a snub – whether intended or not – and by all accounts, she’s fuming about it. She refuses to be pushed out like this.’”

However, some royal experts and historians admire King Charles, Prince William, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales for their decision to pay tribute to the self-exiled prince.