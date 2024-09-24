Justin Timberlake used celebrity card in DWI case, legal experts say

Legal experts noted that slapping celebrities with heavy legal charges is 'bad for business'

Justin Timberlake's recent run in with the law ended with a much lighter sentence than expected, and a new report by Radar Online claims his celebrity status might have played a role.

Originally charged with driving while intoxicated, Timberlake, 43, reportedly convinced both the prosecutors and judge to agree to a lesser offence and get out with a favourable plea deal.

Speaking to the outlet, legal experts dubbed this another case of A-list stars receiving special treatment.

“The ugly truth is that celebrity does play a role in criminal proceedings, " said New York defence attorney Peter Gleason.

Gleason added, "If he’d been Joe the plumber, things may have played out much differently.”

Another insider suggested that celebrities are a huge appeal in places like the Hamptons, noting, The last thing officials want is for them to be targeted by cops. It’s bad for business.”

As part of the deal, Timberlake lost his New York driving privileges for 90 days after refusing a Breathalyzer test during his June 18 arrest. He was also fined up to $500, ordered to complete 25 hours of community service, and required to issue a court-ordered apology.