Lady Gaga opens up about becoming Harley Quinn for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Lady Gaga reflects on her process behind Harley Quinn for Joker sequel

Lady Gaga has recently dished out details about becoming Harley Quinn for Joker: Folie à Deux.



Speaking to E! News, the Just Dance crooner said, “I allowed myself, once I found her voice, to make her whatever I wanted at any given moment—whatever the scene or the moment called for.”

Gaga told the outlet, “There're moments on the phone where the music is fantasy or it's Arthur's dream.”

“So, in those moments, I thought, 'OK, what would Arthur need right now?' Maybe Arthur needed her to be amazing,’” she remarked.

Reflecting on her role in the Joker sequel, the A Star is Born actress revealed, “I allowed it all to become available to me once I really honed in on trying to sing as her without technique, without the right breathing, just really naked and bare.”

“At first, it was really scary and it felt really unnatural, but then it felt completely natural for her. That was exciting. I remember when I first saw it back on camera, and I felt like, 'OK, I think I found something authentic,’” stated the actress and singer.

Elaborating on her process of getting out of her role at the end of the day, Gaga mentioned, “I always tried every night that I went home to leave Harley at work. I and my fiancé would make dinner every night after filming.”

“I tried for sure. But sometimes, the darkness of the movie would stay with me, or sometimes the scene can stay with you. The character tries to creep in all serious ways, but I really tried to drop it,” added the singer.

Meanwhile, Joker: Folie à Deux will release in theatres on October 4.