Prince Harry faces awkward moments at California charity event

Harry and Meghan are set to spend some time apart as the Duke of Sussex embarks on solo engagements

Prince Harry faced some awkward moments during a solo appearance at the annual One805Live! charity concert in California.

Attending without Meghan Markle, who pulled out last minute due to illness, the Duke of Sussex encountered a couple of embarrassing incidents.

One occurred when musician Richard Marx seemingly didn’t recognise Harry while waiting near the stage. Marx initially walked past him before being directed back towards the Duke after his performance, reported GB News.

During a brief exchange, Prince Harry was heard saying to Marx: "Hey! Well done."

In another awkward moment at the event, Daisy Fuentes, wife of Richard Marx, accidentally tagged Prince William's Instagram account instead of Prince Harry's when sharing a photo of the Duke.

She later corrected the error by tagging a fan-run account for Prince Harry.

This week, Harry kicked off a series of appearances in New York with a high-profile dinner organized by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

At the event, which focused on honoring survivors of childhood violence and discussing its impact on mental health, Harry mingled with prominent figures such as Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Distinguished guests from countries including Sweden, Colombia, Zimbabwe, Georgia, Canada, Iceland, and Brazil were also present, along with actor Forest Whitaker.

The dinner marks the start of Harry’s week of engagements in New York. A spokesperson for the Duke shared details of his schedule, stating: "During UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in New York City, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will be advancing several of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives."