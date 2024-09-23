BTS' V, J Hope enjoy break from military duties at IU's World Tour finale

Kim Tae-hyung, famously known as V from BTS, took a break from his military service to support IU at her HEREH World Tour in Seoul, joined by his bandmate J-Hope.
On September 22, V, 28, made a surprise appearance at IU’s final show, celebrating her 100th performance at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.
Photos and videos circulating on social media captured V in a laid-back outfit, donning a hoodie and trousers.
The Butter crooner sported a buzz cut and showed off his muscular physique, which had fans buzzing with excitement.
The crowd erupted as V cheered when IU began performing their latest collaboration, Love Wins All.
He stood up from his seat to capture the moment, fully immersed in the performance. In the music video for Love Wins All, V portrays the character Taejun, sharing the screen with IU, who plays Jihye.
V was accompanied by J Hope, who is set to be released from his military duties in a month.
Following his discharge from the military, J Hope will dive back into solo activities alongside BTS member Jin, who was the first member to complete his military services, keeping the excitement alive until all BTS members make their much-anticipated comeback in 2025.
