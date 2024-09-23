Hilarie Burton shares key tip to successful marriage with Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Hilarie Burton shares secret to lasting marriage with Jeffrey Den Morgan

Hilarie Burton has recently shared insight into her long-lasting relationship with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan.



Speaking to E! News, the One Tree Hill alum reflected on her successful marriage with Jeffrey, saying, “Obviously communication is a very big deal and also anticipating that your partner is going to go through phases and changes.”

“We both have gone through different professional phases where maybe we're super ambitious in one phase of our life, and then we're nesting in another phase of our life,” continued the 42-year-old.

Hilarie remarked, “And we try to work in tandem so that we're each compensating for each other.”

“I'm certainly not the same person I was at 26,” remarked the Dawson’s Creek actress.

Hilarie told the outlet, “Now I’m like a warmer, more aggressive version and he seems to like that.”

While talking about anniversary celebration, Hilarie mentioned, “I'm going to see him next week to celebrate a little bit early.”

“He's travelling for work, and so I'm going to see him for a whirlwind 24 hours and no one should expect to be in touch with us. It's kind of great,” she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hilarie talked about her life with children and husband on their upstate New York farm, calling her home a “little sanctuary”.

“My son is little me… He has gotten involved with everything in our community. He's doing a homecoming dance and he's in the school play and he is rowing crew. This child is busy. My daughter is the animal person at the farm,” pointed out the actress.

Hilarie added, “So, I have my town kid and my country kid, and they balance each other really, really nicely.”