Ryan Reynolds reflects on modern parenting style: ‘We are so soft’

Ryan Reynolds shares his thoughts on modern parenting

Ryan Reynolds has reflected on his and wife Blake Lively parenting strategy in recent times at HubSpot’s INBOUND tech conference in Boston.



On September 20, the Deadpool & Wolverine star spoke to author and moderator Marcus Collins onstage, where he revealed that nowadays parent “don’t yell” at their children like yesteryears.

Ryan said, “I took a workshop on conflict resolution, and that changed my entire life. I just didn't know how to process things that I felt,” per PEOPLE.

“Because I [had a] scarcity mindset when I was younger. I didn't know how to unfold that thing in your brain that conditions you just always to win or be right,” continued the 47-year-old.

Ryan explained, “Something I love about [conflict resolution], and I know this is not very fancy, but what I love about it is that you can meet somebody where they are, and you don't have to be right or wrong.”

“You can disagree and still connect,” remarked the Green Lantern actor.

Ryan mentioned, “I have four children and so far, none of them seem to have that [scarcity mindset], partly because they were born on ‘Easy Street.’”

Elaborating on modern parenting, the Free Guy actor noted, “Parents today are so different. We're so soft.”

“I don't yell. I grew up with like — it was nuts, it was an improvised militia,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Ryan believed things have changed for the better.

“Now it’s like, I can go look at all my resources for parenting and remind myself how to be perfectly compassionate,” he added.