Justin Bieber is prioritising family amid his former 'mentor' Diddy's arrest

Bieber is in a ‘happy bubble’ since he and wife Hailey welcomed their son Jack

Justin Bieber is keeping his attention on family life amidst the recent arrest of his longtime friend and collaborator, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

A source told People Magazine that although he is aware of the disturbing charges against Diddy, the 30-year-old singer is focused on his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their newborn son, Jack Blues, whose arrival was announced just last month.

“He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” the insider shared, referencing Diddy's September 16 arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

However, the source added that Justin isn’t letting the situation consume him, noting, "It’s not anything that he wants to focus on.”

Since becoming a father, Bieber has been in a "happy bubble,” according to the source, prioritising his role as a dad and husband

“He just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband,” they added.

Diddy, 54, was arrested at a New York City hotel after a federal grand jury indicted him. The unsealed indictment revealed that he faces charges including sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution.

Upon Diddy’s arrest, fans uncovered an old “creepy” video of Diddy documenting his “48 hours” with a 15-year-old Bieber, after which he supposedly took the then-rising star under his wing.