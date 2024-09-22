Doja Cat breaks silence on Joseph Quinn engagement rumours

The pair have only been dating for about a month

Joseph Quinn did not put a rock on Doja Cat’s hand.

After flashing a ring on her left hand during a performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, fans speculated the Paint the Town Red singer might be engaged to Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn. However, Doja quickly set the record straight.

“No, im not engaged its a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it,” the 28-year-old tweeted (and later deleted) early Sunday morning.

The rumours began after a video of Doja at her show went viral. While performing her hit Agora Hills, she showed off the ring, singing the iconic lyric, “Rub it in their face, put a rock on her hand,” which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Fans immediately took to social media with speculations.

The engagement chatter comes just a month after Doja and Quinn, 30, went public with their relationship. The pair were first seen cozying up during a night out in London and later spotted holding hands during a romantic stroll through the city.