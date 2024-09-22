Lady Louise dodges Prince William’s formal agreement for big step

The only daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex has been gaining a lot more spotlight, especially after she made a big move in her career.

Lady Louise Windsor, who has been previously tipped to take on royal responsibilities in the future, is currently studying in the same university as future king Prince William and Kate Middleton, St Andrews University.

However, Louise did not need to make an agreement just as the Prince of Wales did when he started university.

When William started his university, there was a lot of interest and massive crowds gathered to witness the young prince’s first day.

Keeping the public reaction in consideration, former private secretary to King Charles, Sir Michael Peat, assured the press to give an update in William at least once a term, just to keep the tabloids at bay.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old niece of King Charles has a much easier and quieter experience, one that did not require a press agreement before her enrolling into the educational institution.

“St Andrew’s University is well versed in navigating the realities of having a royal student,” PR expert Luana Ribeira old GB News.

“Prince William largely stayed out of the spotlight while he studied there and he had a much higher profile than Lady Louise.”

She continued, “It is unlikely a formal agreement like this is necessary for Lady Louise as there is less press interest in her than her older cousin.”