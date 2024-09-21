Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dealt major blow by Hollywood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received another blow in the US as the Hollywood has reportedly turned its back on the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not being taken "seriously" by the Hollywood, according to a new report.

Meghan and Harry were notably absent from last week's WME's star-studded Emmy bash in Beverly Hills, according to the Mail. The Sussexes' absence strengthened the claims about the industry's "genuine dislike and distrust" towards them.

However, it is not known whether the couple were not invited or declined to attend.

WME (William Morris Endeavor) is one of Hollywood's leading talent agencies and includes Meghan as one of its clients.

In April last year, it was announced that Meghan had signed a representative deal with the talent agency, which stated that it would focus on "building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships, and more."

Hollywood insiders have suggested that the business is losing interest in the Montecito couple.



One senior figure said that Harry and Meghan "seem to be reaping the kind of 'schadenfreude with extra venom' at which the entertainment business excels".

"It was only a matter of time before the industry press started taking shots. It's hard to find anyone with a good word to say for their film and television credibility," the source added.



Some of the industry's giants believe that the mainstream Hollywood never took them seriously.