Kate Middleton brother James makes shocking claims about Prince William

Princess Kate's brother James has shared new interesting details about future King Prince William in his new memoir.



The 37-year-old, as per a Daily Mail excerpt from his book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, Kate’s, has revealed how William’s not a fan of competitive card games with the Middleton clan.

The Prince of Wales preferred to get away from it by spending time with James’ dog, Ella.

“William would flinch at our ruthless determination to win at all costs,” James said, noting “he’d be delighted to be the first out.”



Kate's brother went on explaining: "I know, too, that Ella gave him a good excuse to escape the fiercely competitive nature of the Middleton family, which emerged every time we played our favourite [sic] fast-paced card game, Racing Demon."



James continued, sharing that when William was “no longer compelled to take part” in the card game, he’d quietly “slink” away to cuddle with Ella. Or, “better” yet, he’d get out of there.



“‘James, does Ella need a walk?’ he’d ask before we’d even started dealing the cards,” James recalled William asking. At that, the three Middleton siblings would “exchange a knowing glance: William, for all the competitive rigour [sic] of his military training, was happy to be a loser at cards.”

“It helped, of course, that William was so genuinely fond of Ella,” James wrote in his book, noting it was love from the start. “When he first encountered her as a tiny puppy at Bucklebury, he was smitten.”

William, Kate and their family can be seen playing cards with the Middletons in the Princess of Wales’s September 2024 cancer update video.