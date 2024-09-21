Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make new strategy to handle breakup rumours

Taylor Swift turns down the split rumours with Travis Kelce: Insider

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemingly have turned a completely deaf ear to the speculations of faking their romantic relationship.

A source exclusively told Life & Style magazine that the couple has been drawing up a whole new strategy to prove their haters wrong and will deal with things positively.

The tipster has claimed that "Taylor’s really making a conscious effort to go with the flow a lot more now and let her hair down.”

Additionally, the insider mentioned that at the start of their relationship, the Fortnight hitmaker was very focused on timing, what they would wear, and when they would make their first public appearance.

This was Taylor's style. However, her perception of public opinion seems to have changed with her growing romance with the 34-year-old athlete.

“You can see the change just based on what she wore to the game,” a source pointed out at the denim look of the songstress at the last Kansas City Chiefs' game.

Furthermore, the source revealed that in the past, Taylor used to dress like the perfect NFL athlete's girlfriend.

However, her style has since evolved, as she was recently seen wearing her most comfortable dress and did not sport fan merchandise or team colours during the matches.

For the unversed, Taylor and Travis sparked the breakup speculations earlier this month after a fake public relations contract circulated online which was later declared fabricated by Travis’s team.