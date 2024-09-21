Katy Perry gives rare insight into fights with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry shared details about unseen parts of her life with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry got candid about what it’s like to live with someone with the same temperament.

The Roar songstress revealed that they are a “loud family.”

Perry recently shared how her and fiancé Orlando Bloom deal with arguments, in conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on September 19.

The Teenage Dream songstress said, "Orlando and I, when we argue, we argue kinda hot and fast and then cool really quickly.”

She described their quick fights as, "It’s like, ‘La la la la la, I love you. Alright, let’s move on.’"

Discussing how the parents’ behavior impacts their daughter, Daisy Dove, 4, the Dark Horse hit maker added, "She’s just not shy. She’s a product of both parents being very bold."

She continued, describing her family of three, as a "loud family.” "We call ourselves the chaos crew. We are fire, fire, fire, and so she sees all of that."

The E.T. singer then talked about The Pirates of Caribbean actor’s personality as a partner, “He’s a real sage. We both have parts of ourselves. There's two parts of us, our highest good, and then our carnal, material self. Ego," she said.

Continuing, "When the ego is running the show, then it's like, 'Whoa.' But when that's in check, then we're both something else."

Perry and Bloom’s romance is going strong since they got together in 2016.

The couple got engaged in February 2019 and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on August, 2020.