Demi Moore opens up about facing sexist wage gap in Hollywood

Demi Moore reflects on wage discrimination in Hollywood

Demi Moore has recently opened up about experiencing sexist wage gap in Hollywood.



Speaking on The New York Times’ The Interview podcast, Demi recalled facing public backlash after demanding a $12.5 million salary for her role in the 1996 movie Striptease at the time.

“Well, with ‘Striptease,’ it was as if I had betrayed women, and with ‘G.I. Jane,’ it was as if I had betrayed men,” remarked the actress.

However, Demi said, “I think the interesting piece is that when I became the highest-paid actress — why is it that, at that moment, the choice was to bring me down?”

The actress mentioned, “I don't take this personally. I think anyone who had been in the position that was the first to get that kind of equality of pay would probably have taken a hit.”

“But because I did a film that was dealing with the world of stripping and the body, I was extremely shamed,” pointed out Demi.

While talking about equal pay at the time, the actress revealed, “It’s no different than when I did the cover for Vanity Fair pregnant,” she told the podcast, referring to the now-iconic 1991 cover shot by Annie Leibovitz.

Demi added, “I didn’t understand why it was such a big deal, why women when they were pregnant needed to be hidden?”

Meanwhile, Demi can next be seen in new body-horror movie, The Substance, which will be released in theatres on September 20.