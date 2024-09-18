Prince Harry to join forces with Jill Biden at global event

Both Prince Harry and Dr. Biden are scheduled to speak at the event

Prince Harry and Dr. Jill Biden are set to team up shortly after the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle made a move into U.S. politics.

The Duke will join the First Lady, alongside the Governors of New York and Kentucky, at the Clinton Global Initiative 2024, which begins on September 23. Both Prince Harry and Dr. Biden are scheduled to speak at the event.

This collaboration follows a recent statement from Prince Harry and Meghan encouraging Americans to register to vote ahead of the upcoming election.

In a statement on their Archewell website they said: "In honor of National Voter Registration Day, The Archewell Foundation team came together for a meaningful volunteer activity to support and empower our communities.

"Using Vote Forward’s impactful letter-writing tool, our team wrote personalised letters encouraging unregistered voters to take a crucial step: registering to vote.

"Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities.

"At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world.

"By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not publicly endorsed a candidate before the upcoming US election.

However, Republican candidate Donald Trump has previously criticised the couple.

Donald's son Eric Trump branded the Sussexes "spoiled apples" during an exclusive interview with GB News earlier this year.

Donald Trump will face Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming Presidential election.

As well as joining forces with Jill Biden, the Duke of Sussex will be in NYC to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives," his spokesperson confirmed.

The trip is set to take place during UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week, the latter of which runs from September 22 until September 29.

His older brother Prince William, 42, may also be in the city for the third annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which will be held at The Plaza Hotel on September 24.

It's unknown if the Prince of Wales will attend, but he was present at the same event last year.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry said that during his trip, the duke will "participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.

"In addition, he will be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex."