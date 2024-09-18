Prince Harry issues new statement about 'voting' amid King's abdication plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly sent a hidden message to ailing King Charles as they released a new meaningful statement about "voting".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say voting is 'a fundamental way to influence communities' and make a 'more equitable world'.

Harry's new statement comes amid reports about King Charles' plans to prepare Prince William for his new royal role.

The California-based couple, who were widely criticised for weighing in on the US election in 2020, issued the statement ahead of the presidential election in the country.

The couple, who live in Montecito, made the comments as they marked National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday by getting the Archewell team to take part in a letter-writing activity.



The Archewell website outlined how the couple's staff used 'Vote Forward’s impactful letter-writing tool' to encourage unregistered voters to vote in the presidential election in November.

The statement read: 'Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities. At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world."

'By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters.'



The couple then went on to invite readers to 'join us in this important effort' and volunteer time to write letters to unregistered voters.

The statement concluded: 'Together, let’s make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America’s future.'



Ahead of the last presidential election, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex filmed a video statement from the garden of their Montecito mansion - which they had only just moved into at the time.

In the video address, Harry told US voters to 'reject hate speech' while Meghan labelled the 2020 presidential race the 'most election of our lifetime'.

The anti-monarchy group, Republic, is also running a campaign in the UK against the monarchy as they demand an elected head of state in the country. Harry and Meghan's message seemingly strengthens the group's narrative.