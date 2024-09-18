King Charles invites PM Shehbaz to Commonwealth summit in October

King Charles III of the United Kingdom during an event in Scotland (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaking at an event. — AFP/Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: King Charles III of the United Kingdom telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday and invited him to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa in October.



The PM has accepted the invitation, saying that the "CHOGM in Samoa would be a significant moment in the Commonwealth's history".

According to a press release from the Prime Minister Office, King Charles III would chair his first summit after being ascended to the throne and becoming the head of the Commonwealth.

PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the Commonwealth and the values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.



He said that the "CHOGM in Samoa would provide a forum to discuss opportunities for enhancing intra-Commonwealth cooperation on important issues, such as fostering sustainable development, strengthening democratic institutions, and empowering Commonwealth youth".

Noting the king's longstanding interest in environmental issues and various initiatives for climate sustainability, PM Shehbaz said that he particularly looked forward to engaging with Commonwealth leaders on climate change, as Pakistan was highly vulnerable to its impacts.

The prime minister also inquired about the king’s health and conveyed his best wishes for Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, who had completed her treatment.

The British royals have had a strong relationship with Pakistan and have visited the country on numerous occasions including visits from the late queen Elizabeth II and the late princess Diana of Wales.

Recalling the fond memories of Charles' last visit to Pakistan, when he was the prince of Wales, Prime Minister Shehbaz hoped that the king and the queen would visit Pakistan soon.

The then prince of Wales and duchess of Cornwall (now Queen Camilla) visited the country in 2006 from October 29 to November 3 and toured parts of Pakistan.

"For my wife and I, it really is the greatest possible joy to be here with you in Pakistan," said the then prince during an event on his visit in 2006. "It has taken me very nearly 58 years to reach you and it's not from want of trying, I can tell you."

Years later, it was PM Shehbaz who had to visit the UK upon the death of queen Elizabeth II in 2022 who reigned the kingdom for 70 years and 214 days.

During the funeral, the PM met the new British sovereign, King Charles III and extended his condolences over the passing of the late monarch and said that she was a source of inspiration and strength for generations of Commonwealth citizens.